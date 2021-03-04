Gardaí seize €59k from vehicle in Glanmire

GARDAÍ have arrested two people following the search of a vehicle which resulted in the seizure of €59,000 cash at Glanmire.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday and Gardaí arrested a third person in relation to the seizure of €40,000 Cannabis during a follow-up search in Athlone yesterday.

A stop and search of a vehicle was conducted by members attached to the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit at Glanmire.

During the course of the search, cash with an approximate value of €59,000 was recovered.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s and the passenger, a juvenile female in her teens, were arrested and conveyed to Mayfield Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man was later released pending the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The female juvenile has also been released.

A follow-up search conducted in relation to this incident took place at a house in Athlone, Co. Westmeath, on Wednesday and resulted in the seizure of an estimated €40,000 Cannabis (pending analysis) and the arrest of a male in his late teens.

During the course of the search, 2 kilos of cannabis, street value €40,000, mobile phones, weighing scales, a GPS tracker and €910 in cash was recovered.

A male aged in his late teens was arrested and conveyed to Athlone Garda Station where he is currently detained.