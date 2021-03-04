Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Universities condemn 'minority' flouting rules and urge students to avoid congregating 

Universities condemn 'minority' flouting rules and urge students to avoid congregating 

The universities represented by the Irish Universities Association (IUA), which includes University College Cork, have united in a plea to students to abide by Covid-19 restrictions

Maeve Lee

A NUMBER of universities have united in a plea to students to abide by Covid-19 restrictions, condemning the minority who “flout the rules”.

The universities represented by the Irish Universities Association (IUA), which includes University College Cork, have thanked the vast majority of students who are abiding by Covid guidelines.

However, they have reiterated their appeal to all students to continue to abide by the guidelines and, especially, to avoid congregation.

It comes following reports of students involved in public gatherings in Limerick on Tuesday night.

The IUA said the universities are united in their condemnation of such actions by a small minority of the student population.

In a statement, the IUA said it recognised that the majority of students abide by Covid guidelines but there is a “small minority who flout the rules” who will, in turn, “not only risk the lives and health of other people, but also prolong the lockdown for everyone”.

“Our universities understand and share the frustration of students and of all society in this prolonged period of restrictions.”

The statement said the universities are working with student representative bodies to appeal to students to continue to stick to the guidelines both on- and off-campus.

“Recognising the serious implications for our students, we affirm that failure to do so will result in appropriate disciplinary action being taken in accordance with codes of conduct for students.”

More in this section

Bon Secours staff to ballot for strike action Bon Secours staff to ballot for strike action
Free School plans Government would support wearing of face masks in children aged 6 to 11 if recommended, says Minister
Budget 2021 Shortfall of vaccines will be made-up in coming days, says Taoiseach
coronavirusucc
Cork family raise funds for life-changing surgery for five-year-old Ali 

Cork family raise funds for life-changing surgery for five-year-old Ali 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY