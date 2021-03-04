Universities condemn 'minority' flouting rules and urge students to avoid congregating 

A NUMBER of universities have united in a plea to students to abide by Covid-19 restrictions, condemning the minority who “flout the rules”.

The universities represented by the Irish Universities Association (IUA), which includes University College Cork, have thanked the vast majority of students who are abiding by Covid guidelines.

However, they have reiterated their appeal to all students to continue to abide by the guidelines and, especially, to avoid congregation.

It comes following reports of students involved in public gatherings in Limerick on Tuesday night.

The IUA said the universities are united in their condemnation of such actions by a small minority of the student population.

In a statement, the IUA said it recognised that the majority of students abide by Covid guidelines but there is a “small minority who flout the rules” who will, in turn, “not only risk the lives and health of other people, but also prolong the lockdown for everyone”.

“Our universities understand and share the frustration of students and of all society in this prolonged period of restrictions.”

The statement said the universities are working with student representative bodies to appeal to students to continue to stick to the guidelines both on- and off-campus.

“Recognising the serious implications for our students, we affirm that failure to do so will result in appropriate disciplinary action being taken in accordance with codes of conduct for students.”