Bon Secours staff to ballot for strike action

SIPTU members working in the Bon Secours Health System are to commence a national ballot for strike action in an effort to secure a job evaluation process for up to 500 support grade workers.

Members have agreed to commence a national ballot for industrial action, up to and including strike action.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Miriam Hamilton, said that after consultation, it was agreed to ballot for action in a number of locations, including Cork.

“Following wide consultation over the last number of weeks with our shop stewards in the Bon Secours Health System, it has been agreed to ballot for both industrial and strike action across five hospital locations in Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Cork and Kerry,” she said.

“Despite repeated requests, the Bon Secours management has refused to engage with SIPTU representatives on the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.”

Ms Hamilton said that the Bon Secours Health System and SIPTU have a long-standing agreement linking the pay and working conditions of their Bon Secours members to those of workers in the HSE.

“The actions of management in recent weeks have threatened this link and our members won’t stand for it,” she said.

“Our members believe that pay movements arising from the implementation of the job evaluation scheme in the HSE should also be applied to support grade workers in the Bon Secours Health System.”

The ballot of members is to protect what Ms Hamilton described as a “vital link between the HSE and the Bon Secours Health System” and it will take place in the coming weeks.

“Management must accept that support grade workers, including health care assistants, porters, catering attendants and cleaners are essential to the running of every hospital and deserve to feel valued and respected.

“SIPTU representatives remain available to meet with management and we again call on them to engage with us in advance of our ballot in an attempt to find a resolution to this dispute,” she added.