Cork St Patrick's Festival launches with a range of virtual events 

Over 30 of Cork’s most significant buildings and landmarks will be turning green this year as part of a host of online events and celebrations for the Cork St Patrick’s Festival.

Organised by Cork City Council, the Cork St Patrick’s Festival will take place from March 13 to March 17 and will see a number of online events such as musical performances, exhibitions, workshops and a virtual parade.

The theme of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival is ‘Meitheal’ and it aims to reflect what has been positive in our experience of the past year, and the rich seam of community spirit and support that the pandemic has brought into focus.

To mark the national festival, a number of Cork’s most significant buildings and structures will be going green this year.

From Blackrock Castle to the Shakey Bridge and from City Hall to Blarney Castle, over 30 green points of light will glow in the evening skies as part of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh noted the importance of community over the past year.

“The past 12 months, for all their hardship, have revealed the best in us. They have shown that a sense of community and responsibility to one another remain core to who we are as a people and a community," he said.

Even though there is no parade this year, Cork St Patrick’s Festival has promised to present several online interactive parade workshops.

Among some of the activities to mark the celebrations is face painting workshops which will be hosted by Cork Circus, and puppet making workshops using materials that can be recycled at home, hosted by Cork Puppetry Company.

Each workshop will be introduced by the puppet of St Patrick and on March 17, there will be a special virtual Puppet Parade featuring videos and images sent in by those who take part in the workshop.

Inspired by the legend of the Goddess Clíodhna, a patron of Cork, and her three brightly coloured birds, Cork Community Artlink have also created an online installation called A Tale of Cork.

The installation will feature an audio recording that will blend natural birdsong with the voice submissions of participants reciting poetry or poems they have written.

The Virtual Parade will take place at 1 pm. More information is available here.