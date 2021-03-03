Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 14:27

OPW announces 'greening' of Cork sites for Patrick's Day

Doneraile Court in Cork is among a slew of other heritage sites and State buildings that are to be illuminated green for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Mark Stedman

Amy Nolan

DONERAILE Court in Cork is among a slew of other heritage sites and State buildings that are to be illuminated green for St Patrick's Day.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) in association with Fáilte Ireland and the St Patrick’s Festival Organisation announced the locations of the landmarks which are part of the “greening” earlier this week.

These locations will be illuminated by using green filters, specialist lamps and existing lighting control systems during the St Patrick’s Festival from March 12-17.

"My Office is delighted to participate on

ce again in this very important national and international initiative which celebrates our unique cultural heritage and shines a light on Ireland," commented Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan.

"With St Patrick’s Festival going online this year, there is an incredible opportunity for the nation and the world to take a front-row seat at all of this year’s events and the greening of our landmarks will provide a visual spectacle for us to enjoy," Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin added.

