Popular Cork hotel set to re-open this month for essential workers and takeaway service

POPULAR Macroom hotel, the Castle Hotel, will re-open for business on Monday, March 22 as they look forward to commemorating the 70th anniversary the Buckley family is in ownership of the four-star hotel.

The Castle Hotel, which is centrally located in Macroom town will be re-opening their doors for essential accommodation purposes and re-commencing their takeaway service from both Dan Buckley’s Bar and The Next Door Café.

The Castle is well-known for its sustainable Irish food. As members of Good Food Ireland and Slow Food, they are committed to championing local artisan food producers.

Rory Buckley, who is the third generation of the Buckley family to play an active part in the Castle Hotel is looking forward to re-opening once again.

“We are all looking forward to opening our doors. We will be offering accommodation to essential workers and takeaway options from both our Next Door Cafe and Dan Buckley’s bar menu. Having been closed since Christmas Eve, we hope this is the first step in getting fully open and having all our team back at work in the coming months,” he said.

Their intention to re-open has been met with great positivity from the local community of Macroom, to whom the Buckley family are very grateful for their continued support. The Castle Hotel has also been awarded The Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter Certification which is designed to give comfort to employers, employees, and customers.

Rory said the Buckley family is looking forward to celebrating their 70th year in ownership of the well-known and popular hotel. “Our 70th year in business hasn’t begun how we might have imagined, but we are looking forward with great hope and optimism. Our focus will be on assisting our guests to rekindle their love of Ireland.

"We will impart our knowledge to them on the endless options of things to do and see in the local area and throughout our beautiful county.

"We will be reassuring them that they can book with confidence, in the knowledge that we offer free cancellations if required. We have already seen a keen interest in multi-generational stays, whereby grandparents, parents and kids are planning breaks away to make-up for missed moments. They are longing to make new memories,” he added.