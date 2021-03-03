'It would take a wagon-load of gardaí to take me down'; Cork man who cause 'havoc' jailed

A 23-year-old man told gardaí it would take “a wagon-load” of gardaí to take him down and now he has been jailed for five months for that and other crimes.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused had pleaded guilty to charges including failure to show up in court for cases against him.

The judge commented, “He creates havoc when he does not attend.

"There have been numerous bench warrants for him.”

The judge then imposed an overall sentence of five months in prison on charges that included three counts of failing to appear, one of shoplifting, one of engaging in threatening behaviour and one of being drunk and a source of danger.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Jordan Murphy of Cork Simon Community was aggressive and abusive to gardaí in the course of a public order incident in Cork city.

Sergeant Kelleher said he told gardaí, “F*** off you prick and don’t be annoying me. It would take a wagon-load of gardaí to take me down.”

Frank Buttimer said the accused man was “clearing the decks” and pleading guilty to all the outstanding charges against him.

In the meantime he was also attending Arbour House, getting counselling and coming off heroin through a methadone programme.

By way context for the public order outburst, Mr Buttimer said of Jordan Murphy, “He has substance difficulties and educational matters.”

Against that, the judge said the accused created havoc for gardaí, charging him with offences and then having to look for him to arrest him on bench warrants when he failed to appear in court.