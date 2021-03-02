Bishop tells families provisional dates will not be set for communions and confirmations

The Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin has said that dates will not be set for communions of confirmations in the diocese until Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

In a letter to all Catholic Schools in the diocese and to the families of young people awaiting the celebration of First Penance, First Holy Communion and Confirmation, Bishop Gavin said that his office had received many queries in relation to the celebration of the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

However, he said that at the moment it is not possible to fix a date for these celebrations.

“To do so might only cause confusion and possible disappointment. We will be in a better position to fix dates when restrictions are eased. No dates can be set not even provisionally at this stage,” the Bishop said.

In his correspondence to families, Bishop Gavin did say however that when it is safe for these ceremonies to resume, children yet to receive their Holy Communion from last year, those in third class, will be first to do so.

Similarly, young people who were due to celebrate their Confirmation last year, those who are now in their first year of post-primary school, will be first to do so.

The Bishop also suggested that parents of children due to celebrate their Communion should not purchase ‘outfits’ at this time.