GoCar announces two new Cork bases 

Car sharing service GoCar has expanded its Cork presence with the addition of two new locations at Douglas Court Shopping Centre and Mahon Retail Park.

GoCar, which launched in 2008, is part of the Europcar Mobility Group.

These new locations bring the total number of GoCar bases in Cork to eight and are among 50 new GoCar bases that opened in Ireland last year.

GoCar also expanded its fleet in 2020, with a total of 770 vehicles now available to users across the country.

Commenting, Colm Brady, Managing Director at Europcar Mobility Group Ireland, said there is a strong demand for car sharing services in Ireland.

"While 2020 was a challenging year, there’s no doubt that the demand for car sharing services is there and as a result, we are determined to make it as accessible as possible to consumers across the country.

"For many households, GoCar presents a credible alternative to car ownership and is a really cost-effective solution for commuting, shopping trips, staycation travel and more," he said.

"People’s attitudes to car ownership and sustainable transport are constantly evolving, and now, more than ever before, they are rethinking their individual transport requirements and considering flexibility, cost and importantly - environmental impact."