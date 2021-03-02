Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 17:23

Watch: Incredible drone footage shows ghost ship battered by powerful waves

Still from drone footage of the shipwrecked MV Alta, captured by Safehaven Marine.

Amy Nolan

Youghal-based vessel manufacturer, Safehaven Marine has posted extraordinary footage of the shipwrecked MV Alta, taking a battering during the strong gusts last month.

The so-called ghost ship was shipwrecked on Ballycotton rocks during Storm Dennis in February last year after spending a year and a half wandering the seas unmanned.

Safehaven Marine posted the footage to their social media pages commenting;

“We undertook a survey of the ghost ship ‘MV Alta’ which ran aground off Ballycotton a year ago, after being abandoned off Bermuda in 2018 and drifting across the Atlantic Ocean. 

“We captured some pretty stunning drone footage of her being battered in a storm that beautifully demonstrates the tremendous power of the sea.

“She’s beginning to break up now, a large part of her deck and seaward side has been ripped off and her back is broken.” 

Safehaven Marine added that it is likely that the ship will soon “break in half” although said it is difficult to determine when this will happen as she is “quite stable on the rock platform she is aground on”.

In a statement issued last month, Cork County Council said it is continuing to liaise with the relevant state agencies regarding any possible further course of action.

"The council has engaged with government departments to seek their view on the future of the wreck and to seek funding assistance in the event of a significant intervention being required."

County council has said to date there has been no confirmation of ownership of the wreckage.

