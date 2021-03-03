Cork medical emergency expert warns against Covid vaccine misinformation

A Cork medical emergency expert has urged people to be vigilant against misinformation surrounding Covid-19 vaccinations

Dr Ian Norton, who hails from Cork, is a former head of the World Health Organization's Medical Team Initiative in Geneva.

He has urged people to get vaccinated, saying it is a privilege.

"If you have a privilege of having access to a vaccine please take it.

"There are so many other countries which don’t have that privilege and when I see people not wanting to take it at home, I ask myself, do they really realise there are so many vulnerable populations in other parts of the world that have not got that privilege," he said.

Dr Ian Norton, a former head of the WHO’s Emergency Medical Team Initiative in Geneva, who hails from Cork, urged people to get vaccinated, saying it is a privilege.

Dr Norton, founder of Respond Global, is now based in Queensland, Australia and has previously led responses to ebola, diptheria and measles outbreaks in various different countries.

"If we all get vaccinated then we have a chance to get back to life as we knew it before.

"If we don’t and say 15 to 20% of us refuse to be vaccinated, we won’t achieve the herd immunity that we need and therefore we’ll all be stuck in this boat for some time.

"We must all do our best to counter misinformation about vaccines, particularly on social media, in any way we can," Dr Norton said.

Conny Ovesen, Rotary Ireland District Governor and Dr Kieran O'Connor, President of Youghal Rotary.

His comments came ahead of the Rotary Ireland Virtual Conference 2021 which takes place this Saturday.

The conference which is entitled 'Caring for our planet, our communities and ourselves' will be streamed live from Youghal.

It will feature a range of speakers covering such diverse topics as food and sustainability, mental health, finance and climate change.

"You can see from the list of topics and speakers that there really is something for everyone, so we hope as many people as possible join us for what promises to be a fun and thought-provoking series of presentations and interviews," Conny Ovesen, the District Governor of Rotary Ireland, said.

For further information or to register for the free conference visit www.rotary.ie