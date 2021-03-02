Midleton remains: Additional items found at scene understood to resemble parts of a coffin

A CRUCIFIX found near the skeletal remains discovered in Midleton is believed to have been from a coffin.

And it is understood that a number of other items found at the scene also resemble parts of a coffin.

The remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5. The discovery was discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

GardaI on the scene at Shanty Path near Midleton, Co Cork where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble who is leading the investigation said a number of people have contacted gardaí following yesterday’s appeal by gardaí for information to help identify the remains.

He said:

“We are very happy with the responses and it is very early stages.”

Gardaí say the remains are not connected to any missing persons cases nor was a positive DNA match found.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.