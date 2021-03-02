People of Cork and Kerry asked to continue to self-isolate and restrict movements 

Acting Director of Public Health for the Cork Kerry region Dr Anne Sheahan has backed an interagency campaign on the importance of self-isolation or restricting movements when needed.

The joint campaign comes from the HSE, An Garda Síochána, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, and Kerry County Council.

Dr Sheahan explained that there has been a slow but steady drop in the number of cases of Covid-19 in the region in recent weeks, and there is now a key opportunity to drive the infection rates as low as possible but that the message to stay at home needs to be reiterated.

She reminded people who are concerned about any symptoms to stay at home and contact their GP.

She also reminded people waiting for a test or for results of a test and those who are a close contact of a case and those who are Covid-19 positive to stay at home.

“I understand how difficult this can be, and that in particular self-isolation can be difficult. However, the work we are putting into testing and tracing cases of Covid-19 and contacts of people who have Covid-19 is only one part of the puzzle.

The people we test and trace must stay at home and where appropriate, stay in their rooms.

Dr Sheahan added that the Department of Public Health HSE South still occasionally encounters cases where someone is phoned with the news that their Covid-19 test is positive, and they have been out and about in public places between being referred for a test and getting that result.

“You may feel fine and have no symptoms, but as soon as you are referred for a test you and your household must stay at home.

“The people we contact who have positive results and who have not done this often feel incredibly guilty, as they may well have been spreading Covid-19 unnecessarily. Almost everyone receives a test appointment within 24 hours now, and results are sent back to you as quickly as possible.

So please, for the sake of one or two days, self-isolate once you have been referred for a Covid-19 test. Don’t put yourself in a position where you have unknowingly spread the virus. Don’t be the one to pass it on.

Self-isolating means staying in your room and applies to anyone waiting for a Covid-19 test appointment, waiting for the result of a Covid-19 test, those with a positive test result or with any symptoms of Covid-19, while restricting your movements means staying at home, and all agencies have stressed the importance of the entire household staying at home when once one member of the household has tested positive for Covid-19.

For more information visit hse.ie/coronavirus.