Emergency services dealing with collision in Little Island

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Little Island.

Several units from Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene in Little Island where a collision has occurred between two vehicles.

Four units are currently in attendance along with Gardaí.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 am.

We currently have several units in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision in Eastgate, Little Island 🚒



Two cars were involved in the collision near Harvey Norman in Eastgate Way, Little Island.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are being urged to use caution in the area.