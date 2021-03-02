Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 10:22

Emergency services dealing with collision in Little Island

Emergency services dealing with collision in Little Island

Gardaí and Emergency services are attending the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on Eastgate Way in Little Island. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Maeve Lee

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Little Island.

Several units from Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene in Little Island where a collision has occurred between two vehicles.

Four units are currently in attendance along with Gardaí.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 am.

Two cars were involved in the collision near Harvey Norman in Eastgate Way, Little Island.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are being urged to use caution in the area.

More in this section

Marymount and Cork Council Council benefit from new Seed Grant scheme Marymount and Cork Council Council benefit from new Seed Grant scheme
Ryanair says it will not reopen Cork base until winter due to runway reconstruction plan Ryanair says it will not reopen Cork base until winter due to runway reconstruction plan
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man who engaged in violent disorder on Opera Lane given suspended sentence
cork city fire
People of Cork and Kerry asked to continue to self-isolate and restrict movements 

People of Cork and Kerry asked to continue to self-isolate and restrict movements 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY