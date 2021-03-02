Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Man who engaged in violent disorder on Opera Lane given suspended sentence

Josh Cowman, 20, with an address at Bannóg, Dwyers Road, Midleton, County Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to be sentenced on charges that he engaged in violent disorder at Opera Lane, Cork, and assaulted two men causing harm to them. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man accused of engaging in a violent disorder at Opera Lane in Cork city and assault causing harm to two other men got a suspended jail term for his part in the violent crimes.

Josh Cowman, 20, with an address at Bannóg, Dwyers Road, Midleton, County Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to be sentenced on charges that he engaged in violent disorder at Opera Lane, Cork, and assaulted two men causing harm to them.

Sergeant Katrine Tansley said the two injured parties were walking home from the Paul Street area to get a taxi on St. Patrick’s Street at 1.15 a.m. and they walked via Opera Lane.

A young woman asked them for a cigarette followed quickly by three men who arrived on the scene acting aggressively.

The two injured parties were repeatedly punched and kicked both in the body and the head.

One of the victims sustained a serious injury to his ankle and was in a cast for six weeks. 

One of them sustained five stab wounds to his right shoulder.

Det. Garda Tansley said of Josh Cowman’s part in the violent escapade that he was seen on CCTV kicking both injured parties in the head. “It is not alleged that he was in possession of a knife,” the detective said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a fully suspended two-year sentence on Cowman.

