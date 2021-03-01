Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 22:28

Court hears allegation that man threatened to cut throats of gardaí at house callout

The man was brought before the court on charges of producing knives, engaging in threatening behaviour, and being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

GARDAÍ responded to a call to a house at Leesdale in Model Farm Rd, Cork City, late on Sunday night and a young man carrying knives threatened to cut their throats.

This was the allegation made by Sergeant Brendan Barry-Murphy at Cork District Court today. 

Bill O’Driscoll, who is in his mid-20s, was brought before the court on charges of producing knives, engaging in threatening behaviour, and being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Sgt Barry-Murphy said gardaí responded to a call to Leesdale at 11.30pm on Sunday, February 28, where they met O’Driscoll, who had been put out of a house there.

The defendant allegedly returned to the house and came back out carrying a kitchen knife in each hand.

Sgt Barry-Murphy alleged: “He was threatening to cut the throats of gardaí present. They had to retreat to the patrol car. He then made approaches to the car. He had to be pepper-sprayed and then he went back into his home.”

There was an objection to bail being given to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged incident.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly asked if Garda concerns would be assuaged if the defendant stayed with his wife at their address in West St, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Sgt Barry-Murphy said with that and other strict conditions, such as a 10pm-6am curfew and abstinence from intoxicants, they would agree to O’Driscoll being remanded on bail. He is also required to keep his phone charged and reply to calls from gardaí when required.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case to March 29, on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, to allow time for a copy of the prosecution evidence to be sent to the defence solicitor.

