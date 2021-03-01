No new Covid-related ICU admissions across country's hospitals for first time since St Stephen's Day

There has been a significant drop in the number of people in ICU across Cork hospitals in the last month, with no new Covid-related admissions to ICU’s across the country in the past 24 hours.

There were nine confirmed cases and no suspected cases of Covid-19 in the Critical Care Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and three confirmed cases and one suspected case in the Critical Care Unit at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Sunday.

Last month, on Sunday, January 31, there were 18 confirmed cases in ICU at CUH and seven confirmed cases in ICU at MUH.

There were a total of 16 Covid-19 positive inpatients at CUH and 10 Covid-19 positive patients at MUH as of Sunday, February 28, compared to the 96 positive inpatients at CUH and 42 positive inpatients at MUH on January 31.

As of Sunday, there were no new admissions of patients with Covid-19 to either hospital.

Nationally, there were 132 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Critical Care Units, along with six suspected cases.

As of Sunday, there were three Covid-related deaths in ICU’s across the country and 94 confirmed ventilated cases.

There are currently no critical beds available at both CUH and MUH, while the number of general beds available at CUH is 61 and at MUH is 10.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, and Professor Pete Lunn, Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI pictured at Monday's Covid -19 press conference at the Department of Health. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The total number of people in the hospital with Covid-19 as of Monday, March 1 is 540, of which 120 are currently in ICU.

14 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours but there were no new admissions to critical care for the first time since St Stephen’s Day.

Cork’s case numbers rose on Monday with 32 cases recorded. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork up to February 28 was 67.4 and a total of 366 cases were recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “While the number of daily cases and the number of people in hospital and critical care remain high, we continue to make progress.

In the last 24 hours, we have had no new admissions to critical care, the first time this has happened since St Stephen’s Day.

"This is one more tangible signal of the efforts that people continue to make and how those efforts are impacting positively on the trajectory of Covid-19 in Ireland. Please stick with this over the coming weeks.”

Head of the Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI, Professor Pete Lunn, said; “Data from the Public Opinion Tracking Survey Research (Amárach/Department of Health) and from the new Social Activity Measure (ESRI/Department of the Taoiseach), give insight into how people are coping with the prolonged period of restrictions.

"The evidence shows that while people are finding it tough going, the large majority (79%) believe that preventing the spread of Covid-19 is more important than the burden of restrictions. Just 10% disagree.

“This pattern helps to explain how measures of compliance have been rising in recent weeks and months, despite the frustrations that people feel.

“Just because we feel a particular way, does not mean that this feeling dictates our behaviour. Rather, the large majority of people in Ireland support the restrictions and are sticking to them, despite the frustrations.

“The data also show systematic misperceptions about social activity.

Presently, half the adult population does not meet up with anyone outside their household over a 48-hour period, with less than one quarter meeting up with three or more. Yet these more socially active people believe that they are meeting fewer people than average.

“There is a clear misperception. Most people believe that others are enjoying more of a social life than they are. Those who are in fact most socially active do not realise this.

"The finding is important, and we need to try to correct this misperception. When people appreciate effort being made by others, they typically become more likely to follow.”