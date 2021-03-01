Man wanted by Gardaí failed to stop and caused a 45-minute pursuit around Cork city and outskirts, court hears

A man wanted by gardaí refused to stop and caused a pursuit that saw him being followed as he drove around the north side of Cork city, out to Blarney and back into the city.

Garda Keith Shire said the accused man crashed a number of times in the course of the pursuit that went on for 45 minutes.

Garda Shire said at Cork District Court that there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused man, Kenneth Hornibrook of 3 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The incident began on Sunday night, February 28 when gardaí observed him driving at Kilmore Road and indicated for him to stop. He allegedly failed to do so and drove around the north side, out of Blarney and back, crashing a number of times en route.

Garda Shire said that after one collision gardaí approached him but he reversed away from them and drove off again.

Back in the city he crashed again, this time disabling the car and he attempted to flee from the car but was apprehended.

So far no charges were brought against Hornibrook arising out of the alleged driving escapade. He was wanted on a bench warrant after previously failing to show up in court to face an unrelated dangerous driving charge, Garda Shire said.

Joseph Cuddigan solicitor called Hornibrook to give evidence in his bail application.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked Hornibrook if there was anything in Garda Shire’s description of the alleged evasion of gardaí, with which Hornibrook would disagree. Hornibrook did not disagree with any of it. He added that he wanted to get treatment for his problems.

“I just want to get my life together,” he said.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Hornibrook in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on March 8.