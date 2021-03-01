Man who drove onto footpath in Cork after women refused a spin home with him charged with reckless endangerment

A drunk driver in Cobh took exception to two young women refusing his offer of a spin home with him and he drove his car on to the footpath in their direction endangering their lives.

Arfaan Sharif of Thomas Kent Street, Cobh, County Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of reckless endangerment where he created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to the two young women. He also pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin banned Sharif from driving for a period of five years. He also imposed a two-year suspended jail sentence on the accused.

Garda Eric McCarthy said the 37-year-old was arrested following a complaint about a driving incident back on March 5 2019.

“The complaint was that he revved up the engine and drove up on the footpath where the two women were looking for a taxi. He offered them a lift and they refused. He drove at them on a number of occasions. (When arrested) he made no comment throughout interview,” Garda McCarthy said.

The 37-year-old had no previous convictions.

The two women prepared victim impact statements. Judge Ó Donnabháin read these but they were not read out in court.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said, “He lives in the complete opposite end of the town to the other people. He is a married man, he is working and his employer thinks highly of him. He is genuinely remorseful. He brought €2,000 to court, €1,000 for each of the injured parties as a token of his remorse.

“He describes it to me as a moment of madness. He is grateful nothing worse happened. I would ask you to consider this as something out of character for him.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “He drove at pedestrians for what appears to be no reason other than his reckless driving of the car. There were no physical injuries. They had to take steps to avoid the car.”

The judge noted that the incident caused an amount of upset and worry for the two young women.

Judge Ó Donnabháin described this as a genuine and reasonable from them.