Cork City Marathon to go virtual this June Bank Holiday

This year’s Cork City Marathon is set to go virtual despite the best efforts of the organisers to hold the traditional race on the June Bank Holiday.

Organisers of the marathon have said that every possible option was explored before coming to the decision to go virtual in the interest of runners, spectators, volunteers, medics, and suppliers.

Announcing the decision, race director, Adrienne Rodgers, said that it has been organisers' “pride and joy” to host thousands of runners from home and abroad on race day since 2007 and that they are “very disappointed not to be in a position to do so again this year”.

“However, we’re concentrating on the positive. We are delighted to announce the Virtual Cork City Marathon 2021.

It won’t replace the elation of race day, but it will give us all a focus, to work safely towards a shared date this June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Virtual Cork City Marathon is an individual and team race that is open to runners, joggers, and walkers of all abilities and those aged 16 to 18 are also welcome to take part in the Youth Challenge as part of the main team event.

Peter Hertting who has lived in Cork for two decades but is from Germany originally running a leg of the Cork City Marathon on behalf of his relay team last year. Picture Clare Keogh.

The Cork Marathon has a proud community ethos whereby elite athletes and casual runners share the same course and while participants cannot share the course this year, they can still celebrate their own achievements, be it completing a leg of the team event, a half marathon or the classic marathon distance.

More information about the virtual event can be found at www.corkcitymarathon.ie or follow the Cork City Marathon on Facebook and Instagram @corkcitymarathon or on Twitter @TheCorkMarathon.