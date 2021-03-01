Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 14:01

Cork City Marathon to go virtual this June Bank Holiday

Cork City Marathon to go virtual this June Bank Holiday

Hana Fasika, a young Ethiopian student living in Cork City finishing the Cork City marathon on Patrick’s Street on behalf of her relay team during last year's virtual event. Picture Clare Keogh. 

Breda Graham

This year’s Cork City Marathon is set to go virtual despite the best efforts of the organisers to hold the traditional race on the June Bank Holiday.

Organisers of the marathon have said that every possible option was explored before coming to the decision to go virtual in the interest of runners, spectators, volunteers, medics, and suppliers.

Announcing the decision, race director, Adrienne Rodgers, said that it has been organisers' “pride and joy” to host thousands of runners from home and abroad on race day since 2007 and that they are “very disappointed not to be in a position to do so again this year”.

“However, we’re concentrating on the positive. We are delighted to announce the Virtual Cork City Marathon 2021. 

It won’t replace the elation of race day, but it will give us all a focus, to work safely towards a shared date this June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Virtual Cork City Marathon is an individual and team race that is open to runners, joggers, and walkers of all abilities and those aged 16 to 18 are also welcome to take part in the Youth Challenge as part of the main team event.

Peter Hertting who has lived in Cork for two decades but is from Germany originally running a leg of the Cork City Marathon on behalf of his relay team last year. Picture Clare Keogh.  
Peter Hertting who has lived in Cork for two decades but is from Germany originally running a leg of the Cork City Marathon on behalf of his relay team last year. Picture Clare Keogh.  

The Cork Marathon has a proud community ethos whereby elite athletes and casual runners share the same course and while participants cannot share the course this year, they can still celebrate their own achievements, be it completing a leg of the team event, a half marathon or the classic marathon distance.

More information about the virtual event can be found at www.corkcitymarathon.ie or follow the Cork City Marathon on Facebook and Instagram @corkcitymarathon or on Twitter @TheCorkMarathon.

Read More

Plans for redevelopment of former Cork bar rejected 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Feb 27, 2021 'This is a recipe for disaster': Call for public to avoid planned demonstration in Cork 
WATCH: Nightdress could be key to identifying skeletal remains found near Midleton WATCH: Nightdress could be key to identifying skeletal remains found near Midleton
Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 Over €8.1m announced for Cork housing adaption grants
Mitchelstown deaths: Hennessy brother last seen alive at 8pm on Thursday before bodies were discovered

Mitchelstown deaths: Hennessy brother last seen alive at 8pm on Thursday before bodies were discovered

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY