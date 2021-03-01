Obscene graffiti results in fine for woman

A woman wrote obscene graffiti on the wall at the main bus station in Cork city and now she has been convicted and fined.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused was seen writing the graffiti with a marker on March 28 last year at the bus station at Parnell Place.

Sgt. Davis said Anita Barrett wrote obscene messages.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the woman, who is aged around 30, brought €50 to Cork District Court to pay for the damage she caused at the station.

She was of no fixed address at the time but is now living in Cobh, County Cork, and doing better in her life, Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €150 fine on her for causing the criminal damage.