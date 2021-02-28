Cork boy to dye hair 'bright crazy colour' for animal charity

A Cork boy has promised to dye his hair a “bright crazy colour” as part of his fundraiser in aid of My Lovely Horse Rescue Cork.

11-year-old Alex Walsh has taken it upon himself set up an online fundraiser for My Lovely Horse Rescue Cork.

After donating hay to the animal rescue organisation, the Cobh native bonded with a number of the horses at My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Alex’s mother, Laura Walsh said that he “fell in love” with the horses and wanted to do something to help the organisation whose fundraising opportunities have been impacted by Covid-19.

Ms Walsh said that setting up the fundraiser in aid of the cause was all Alex's idea.

“I spoke to them down at the rescue and they said they would be delighted and it’s all his idea so he’s all excited and he came up with the idea of wanting to dye his hair, so we put up the GoFundMe,” she said.

“He just wanted to raise some money for them, so we are hoping to reach the target."

As part of the online fundraiser, Alex has vowed to dye his hair a “bright crazy colour” in a bid to help to raise the funds.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place, My Lovely Horse Rescue has missed out on a number of fundraising opportunities last year.

“He just wanted to help,” said Ms Walsh.

My Lovely Horse Rescue operates in the Leinster and Cork regions and rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes equine and other animals.

They have a centre in Cobh, County Cork in addition to Kildare and their annual costs can exceed €350,000.

Currently, there are 25 horses on-site at the Cobh centre with a number of animals currently being fostered across the country.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit My Lovely Horse RescueCork on GoFundMe.com.