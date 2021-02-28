Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 21:56

Cork screenwriter in with a chance of receiving Golden Globe Award 

Cork screenwriter in with a chance of receiving Golden Globe Award 

Wolfwalkers was nominated for a Golden Globe Award earlier this month. Pictures Courtesy of Cartoon Saloon.

Maeve Lee

A CORK screenwriter will be one of the nominees hoping to grab a Golden Globe at tonight's 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

In early February, Will Collins, who has already rubbed shoulders with stars at the Oscars, celebrated a Golden Globe nomination for his new animated film.

For the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, the nominations were announced virtually, following the current safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Will penned the script for Wolfwalkers, a feature-length animation inspired by Irish history and currently available on Apple's new streaming service.

Wolfwalkers has been nominated under the category of Best Animated Motion Picture alongside The Croods: A New Age, Onwards, Over The Moon, and Soul.

The star-studded event takes place tonight and will kick off Hollywood's award season.

Wolfwalkers Stills. Pictures Courtesy of Cartoon Saloon.
Wolfwalkers Stills. Pictures Courtesy of Cartoon Saloon.

The story of Wolf Walkers involves a young apprentice hunter named Robyn and her father as they journey to Ireland to wipe out the last wolf pack.

The plot thickens when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe with the ability to transform into wolves by night.

The international co-production, led by Cartoon Saloon and Mélusine Productions, isn't the Castlemagner man's first success.

In 2015 Tomm Moore’s Song of the Sea, which he also wrote the script for, received a nomination in the best animated feature category at the Academy Awards. 

The father of two hopes that Cartoon Saloon's latest offering will enjoy another Oscar nod and the Golden Globe nomination is a positive sign.

This 78th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Cork screenwriter part of Golden Globe-nominated animated film

