Boost for arts sector as €130m to be allocated

A NUMBER of arts organisations and projects in Cork will benefit from the allocation of €130m which aims to support the sector throughout the pandemic.

Announcing its key strategic funding round, the Arts Council said it would invest in a number of key organisations across the country this year.

The council has announced funding for almost 150 organisations, including Cork Midsummer Festival, which will receive €350,000.

A further €7.8m will fund 43 arts centres across the country, including the West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen.

The funds will allow key organisations to stay afloat during the remaining months of the pandemic, adapt to the changing landscape, and renew work for the future.

Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly said that increased public investment has allowed them to support ambitious plans throughout the country and to ensure that the sector survives the challenging period.

“Ireland’s key organisations are demonstrating impressive levels of imagination and adaptability in their planning and we are confident that these funding decisions will support them to build back better and to reach the widest possible audience.”

Welcoming the funding, Lorraine Maye, director of Cork Midsummer Festival, said the funding is “of vital importance”, allowing for the development of new and existing projects.

“Our 2021 funding will ensure that we can continue to develop projects directly with communities, collaborate with Irish and international artists and organisations to develop exciting new work and present a blended programme of live and digital events to audiences at home and abroad in June.”

In addition, the council will award around €10.7m to organisations through its Arts Grant Funding programme, and €2m in smaller festivals in almost every county with its Festivals Investment Scheme, as well as other supports.