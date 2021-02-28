Covid-19 latest: Cork records one of lowest incidence rates 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Cork now has one of the lowest 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 population.

As of midnight, Saturday 27 February, the HPSC has been notified of 612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths related to the virus.

All of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 63 years and the age range was 41 - 86 years.

There has been a total of 4,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 219,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases, 289 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway, 26 in Kildare and the remaining 185 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Cork recorded a total of 16 cases today.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Cork now lies at 66.7.

The national rate is 212.2.

As of 8am today, 554 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 133 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 25, 409,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

271,594 people have received their first dose while137,935 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical, the Department of Health said: “Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ireland last February, our lives have changed in ways we never thought possible”.”

Dr Glynn noted the many changes in our lives since this time last year but said that there are now “reasons for hope”.

“Last Spring, we met the challenge presented to us with collective enthusiasm. Ironically, while that enthusiasm has understandably waned and gone, there are more concrete reasons for hope and optimism now than at any time over the last 12 months."

He said that Ireland is now on track to have an incidence that is amongst the lowest in Europe while the number of people in hospital has fallen by 38 per cent over the past fortnight.

“We still have a way to go. Our case numbers are still far too high and we must continue to do all we can to suppress this disease over the coming weeks. But if we can do this successfully through March, our focus will begin to turn to what we can do, rather than what we cannot,” he said.

