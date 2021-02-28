Crawford Art Gallery launches virtual visits 

For the first time, members of the public can enjoy art exhibitions from the comfort of their own home with a launch of virtual visits at a Cork gallery.

Despite current restrictions, people can continue to enjoy Crawford Art Gallery and all it has to offer with the new and innovative approach to tours.

The Crawford Art Gallery has officially unveiled the brand-new virtual tour, which offers a safe way to enjoy exhibits while the gallery remains closed.

The tours will allow virtual visitors to roam gallery spaces like the Sculpture Galleries which house the famous Canova casts which form the basis of the Crawford collection.

EXCITING FRIDAY ANNOUNCEMENT! 🥳



We are thrilled to unveil our brand new VIRTUAL TOUR - a safe way to visit us while our doors remain closed for the moment.



For the first time, virtual visitors can wander through our exhibitions and gallery spaces, just like in this preview! pic.twitter.com/TSYXJ5biAC — Crawford Art Gallery (@CrawfordArtGall) February 26, 2021

The virtual visits will allow art lovers and the curious to explore the national collection from the comfort of their kitchen or the safety of the sofa.

Crawford Art Gallery has been working closely with Cork Software technology firm, DigiSoft to offer a virtual tour of the iconic and historical building.

The gallery gave special thanks to Digisoft for facilitating the new virtual tour and enabling them to utilise the technology to provide the tours to those missing the exhibitions.

A full tour is now available on the Crawford Art Gallery website.