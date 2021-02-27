Covid-19 latest: 13 additional deaths reported and 738 cases with 36 in Cork

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 738 cases.

Of the deaths reported today, ten occurred in February, one occurred in January, one occurred in October and one date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 - 92 years.

There has now been a total of 4,313 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 26 February, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today 36 are in Cork, 311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

There is now a total of 218,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork lies at 68.9.

Of the new cases, 356 are men and 378 are women while 71 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 32 years old.

As of 8 am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU with 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 254,948 people have received their first dose while 136,407 people have received their second dose.

Today in Cork, the first vaccinations at the COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Bishopstown campus of Munster Technological University (MTU) began.

As part of this GP vaccination roll-out, approximately 350 people aged 85 and over received their first doses of a vaccine from GPs from practices across Cork city and East Cork.