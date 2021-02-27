Gardaí conduct checks across popular Cork amentities 

Gardaí have said that they will be patrolling popular public amenities this weekend to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier today, Gardaí conducted a Covid-19 checkpoint at the Marina to ensure adherence to the current Level 5 restrictions.

"Anglesea Street Gardaí operated a covid checkpoint this morning at The Marina in Cork to ensure that everyone was keeping within their 5km," Gardaí said.

It comes following an appeal to members of the public to remain at home this weekend and to ensure that when exercising, they remain within their 5km radius.

Gardaí have said that they will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

“An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home," a spokesperson said.

"People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise."

Gardaí continue to patrol amenities this weekend. When visiting amenities within 5km of your home please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services & could put lives at risk. People who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded

“The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

"This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined."

More than 1,500 Covid-19 related fines have been issued in Cork.

Nationally, as of close of business on Thursday, 7,566 €100 fines had been issued for non-essential travel.