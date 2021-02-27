Marymount launch virtual challenge across Cork's coastline to raise much-needed funds

A new virtual challenge along Cork’s coastline has been launched, encouraging people to get moving and to raise funds to help support Marymount Hospice.

Marymount has launched the new virtual challenge to help to raise much-needed funds following the cancellation of fundraising events and campaigns for the second year in a row.

The Marymount Rebel Way Challenge will take runners, walkers and cyclists on a virtual journey through the Beara Way – one of Cork’s most scenic walks.

Those who wish to take part can sign up to complete the 100km trail from stunning Glengarriff to the wilds of Dursey Island – all from their local area.

Participants can log their daily kilometres within their 5km radius and can virtually reach the stunning Cork landmarks along the way on an interactive map.

Landmarks include Dursey Island, Castletownbere and participants will receive emails celebrating their arrival at each virtual destination.

The Marymount Rebel Way Challenge will allow participants to run or walk Cork's coastline from within their 5km radius.

As a result of Covid-19, Marymount has had to cancel its traditional fundraising events in 2020 and 2021, while still needing to raise €3.5million each year to sustain current levels of service provision.

All funds raised through The Marymount Rebel Way Challenge will go towards supporting Marymount’s frontline services.

Paula McGovern, Head of Fundraising with Marymount welcomed the launch of the new challenge.

“We are so excited to launch this stunning challenge. Exercise is currently restricted to a 5km radius but this new challenge opens up one of Cork’s most beautiful coast and landmark walks – the Beara Way,” she said.

“You can virtually track your route along Beara and also get your friends family and workmates involved to take part to create a social and competitive challenge.”

Siobhan O’Mahony, Senior Physiotherapist with Marymount said:

“We are delighted to help support this virtual challenge in aid of Marymount. It’s a great way to keep up the activity levels amid our current circumstances and keeping healthy and well.”

Registration is free and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a completion Marymount Rebel Way medal.

Participants are asked to set up their own fundraising page to track their progress and raise funds along the way and to spread the word on social media, recording their walks and tagging Marymount, using the hashtag #Marymountrebelway.

More information on Marymount's Rebel Way Challenge is available here.