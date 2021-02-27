Gardaí to conduct house checks on incoming travellers 'not engaging' with monitoring process 

From this weekend, Gardaí will be calling on people who have entered the state and have been reported for not engaging with the monitoring process.

All travellers coming into Ireland at this time must complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form and provide evidence of a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a COVID-19 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.

A legal requirement to quarantine was also introduced earlier this month for all travellers (except from in Northern Ireland) – with very limited exceptions.

"Gardaí will be undertaking a series of house checks on people entering the State who are reported to An Garda Síochána as not engaging with the Department of Health monitoring process," An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

"To date, detectives in [the Garda National Immigration Bureau] GNIB have already conducted house calls in relation to people who entered the State without the required PCR tests."

Failure to comply with the relevant public health regulation is an offence and the passenger may be subject to prosecution, punishable by a fine not exceeding €2,500 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or both.

Gardaí said they will be providing data relating to the progress of these checks from the middle of next week.