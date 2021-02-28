Cork man to deliver free at-home fitness class as part of social impact series  

Charismatic Corkman, Martin Forrest will be offering a free FIIT Stick fitness class, as part of Social Impact Ireland's spotlight series.

The FIIT Stick class will be free and open to members of the public on Thursday 4 March.

The online class incorporates the use of walking sticks and it is perfect for an older demographic who may be looking to fit in some exercise while at home.

However, participants can use anything from an umbrella, a golf club or even a sweeping brush to get involved in the home-based fitness class.

Martin's approach to wellness and physical fitness through mobility, meditation and cardio is a breath of fresh air.

With a background in Tai Chi and Zen meditation, Martin's aim is to help people achieve their own personal success in life by focusing on untapped potential and bringing it to life using a blend of fun activities with cognitive and motivational tools.

His idea has been brought to life with the support of Social Impact Ireland which believes in the power and the potential that each person can have to make a difference and to benefit their community.

The class aims to improve mental health and increase physical activity in a fun and motivating way using the walking stick while reducing stress and anxiety levels.

The online class will take place on Thursday 4 March at 8pm.

More information is available here.