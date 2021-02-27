Man who tried to pick a fight with gardaí in Cork jailed

A MAN caught stealing a tricycle from a toy shop tried to pick a fight a month later with gardaí calling on them by name during a street row.

Now at Cork District Court the 41-year-old has been sentenced to nine months in prison by Judge Olann Kelleher.

Paul Foley of Sunnydale, Banduff Road, Cork, and Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges arising out of the tricycle theft, the public order incident and other incidents.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Foley went to Smyth’s on Maylor Street on November 2, 2019 and stole the tricycle.

Then on Military Hill, Cork, on December 1, 2019 he was threatening as well as being drunk and a danger during a disturbance on the street. He shouted, “Come on, I’ll take the guards on.”

Sgt. Davis said Foley knew the gardaí and called them by name to fight him.

He also took off his jacket during the incident.

On April 15, 2020 he smashed a door at Styles hairdressers on Old Youghal Road and trespassed at Military Hill surgery.

In both places, he was looking for a scissors.

When he failed to get one at the hairdressers he slammed the glass door causing €100 worth of damage.

He went to the doctors’ surgery nearby and went behind the counter looking for a scissors which again he failed to get.

He was caught shoplifting at Supervalu in Carrigaline on June 26, 2018 and at Candlemania on Oliver Plunkett Street on March 12, 2020.

And on November 9, 2019 he stole six bottles of chocolates at Butler’s with a total price of €148 on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had 167 previous convictions. 115 of them were for theft.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had alcohol problems for quite a long time.

“When he gets involved in alcohol he cannot stop and he gets involved in criminality,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that after all his years of offending, Foley was still committing offences.