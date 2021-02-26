Homelessness on the rise in Cork new figures reveal

CORK saw a slight increase in the number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in January.

According to a report published by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, 402 adults in Cork were accessing local authority-managed emergency accommodation during the week of January 25-31.

This is an increase of 17 people compared to the December report which showed that 385 adults in Cork were accessing this type of emergency accommodation during the week of December 23-29.

Dublin had the highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in January at 4,175 followed by Cork which had the second-highest figure.

Limerick and Galway had the third-highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation, both with 220.

Overall, there was also an increase in the number of homeless adults nationally compared to the December report.

Countrywide, there were 5,987 adults accessing emergency accommodation during the week of January 25-31 – 114 more than in December.

However, there was a very small decrease in the number of families without a home in January.

In January, 970 families were accessing local authority-managed emergency accommodation during the week of January 25-31 – a decrease of four families compared to the December report.