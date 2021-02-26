Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 16:46

People of Cork urged to put best put forward for Camán Corcaigh

Gemma O'Connor, Cork Camogie with Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh and Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh. Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie took the first steps in the inaugural Camán Corcaigh event outside City Hall today.  Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Breda Graham

The people of Cork are being invited to put their best foot forward and hit the road in support of Cork Camogie and Jigsaw Cork as Camán Corcaigh, the virtual 5km gets underway.

Organisers are inviting people to sign up and get involved as a means to keep the camogie family and wider community engaged,  and keep the name of Cork Camogie in the mind’s eye as everybody continues to observe current guidelines.

Proceedings got underway on Friday morning when Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie took the first steps in the inaugural event outside City Hall.

The Lord Mayor Kavanagh said he was “delighted” to give his support to Cork camogie and Jigsaw and that he looked forward to “getting out in the fresh air” at the weekend.

County board chairperson Mairead Donovan encouraged people to get involved over the weekend.

“This is a great way to be involved as a group and also support Jigsaw which provides superb services, we in Cork camogie are delighted to have been so involved and the feedback has been one of huge positivity.

“We hope to see everybody taking part and it is still not too late to register. If anybody has not registered yet please do and come out and walk,” she said.

Those who cannot hit the road this weekend can also donate via the Camán Corcaigh website by visiting www.popupraces.ie/race/caman-corcaigh-virtual-5k/.

92-year-old Cork woman completes 500 steps for Operation Transformation challenge

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

