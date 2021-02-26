92-year-old Cork woman completes 500 steps for Operation Transformation challenge

A 92-year-old resident in St Joseph’s Unit, a residential unit within Bantry General Hospital recently completed 500 steps as part of the Operation Transformation challenge.

Fiona Stephenson, a Bantry native was thrilled to play her part in the popular RTÉ show which helps participants try to lose weight and get fit with the expert help of a personal dietician, fitness instructor and a psychologist. Ms Stephenson said she was pleased with completing 500 steps.

“I wanted to be a bit more active. The staff are so good to me here which means I don’t need to do anything and I was getting lazy. My aim was to do something positive,” she said.

Ms Stephenson initially wrote to the producers of Operation Transformation who were thrilled with her enthusiasm and they suggested that she along with the employees could do a virtual 5km as part of the Operation Transformation national challenge.

Margo Daly who is the Clinical Nurse Manager in St Joseph’s Unit said all the staff were delighted to help Fiona fulfill her wish.

“It was nice to support Fiona’s interest. Pearl O’Hara spearheaded it. Dolores Downey, Sarah Cairns, Denise Murphy, Eileen Hickey, and I all did the 5k on her behalf. Fiona did her 500 steps within the unit with Denise supporting her. She was thrilled when the Operation Transformation Team sent her down a bunch of flowers. She is justifiably proud of what she has done.”

Ms Daly said completing the 500 steps as part of her challenge was a great achievement by the popular resident.

“It was a great achievement. She felt a great sense of pride being part of such a well-known event and it created a bit of excitement. We are all so proud of her. She is a very strong character. She is very active for her age. She has great determination.

“She is a great inspiration to all. We were all glad to support her. We do our best for all the residents who live here and strive to create a positive and happy environment for all,” she added.

Thoughts for the staff now turn to Fiona’s impending birthday in April said Ms Daly. “She is looking forward to her birthday. That is always a special day here. We are all looking forward to brighter days ahead."