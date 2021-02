Gardaí in Cork are urgently looking to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van, registration 03-WW-1556.

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately. Do not approach this vehicle.

An Garda Síochana has said the organisation has no further comment at this time.

It's been reported by RTÉ that the bodies of two men have been found at a house in Mitchelstown.