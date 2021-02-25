Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 20:22

Swimmer rescued in 'complex' operation after being washed into a sea cave in West Cork

Swimmer rescued in 'complex' operation after being washed into a sea cave in West Cork

The young lady swimmer being helped into the HSE Ambulance, She was rescued by members of the Old Head Seven Heads Coastguard unit at the slipway in Dunworley, near Butlerstown in West Cork. Eighteen members of the unit took part in the rescue along with the HSE Ambulance and crew, the Rescue 115 Helicopter from Shannon, the RNLB Frederick Storey Cockburn Courtmacsherry Lifeboat and the Gardaí. Picture: Martin Walsh.

A SWIMMER in Cork got washed into a sea cave in West Cork and had to be rescued in a daring and "complex" operation by the Irish Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard Units from Old Head/Seven Heads, along with the Shannon-based, Coast Guard Heli R115, were tasked this evening to a swimmer who got washed into a sea cave at Dunworley, West Cork. 

The Irish Coast Guard said on its Facebook page: "This evenings sea cave incident in Dunworley was a very challenging rescue but our Old Head/Seven Head CG Team done an excellent job, well done to Irish Coast Guard team member and experienced diver Eammon Barry, who located the casualty in the cave and assisted in the rescue. 

"Paramedics from the Coast Guard Shannon based Helicopter R115 landed nearby and were ready to provide medical assistance when the casualty was rescued from the cave. Courtmcsherry RNLI were also tasked to the incident to provide assistance."

Read More

Motorist (70s) and motorcyclist (20s) dead following Cork road crash

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man who was jailed for stealing  zero-alcohol beer from brewery appears before court for separate burglary at same brewery
Man who slapped girl and two women on the buttocks in Cork city is jailed  Man who slapped girl and two women on the buttocks in Cork city is jailed 
Covid incidence rates in every Cork local electoral area lower than national figure Covid incidence rates in every Cork local electoral area lower than national figure
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 25th February 2021

Covid-19: 35 further deaths, 613 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY