Swimmer rescued in 'complex' operation after being washed into a sea cave in West Cork

A SWIMMER in Cork got washed into a sea cave in West Cork and had to be rescued in a daring and "complex" operation by the Irish Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard Units from Old Head/Seven Heads, along with the Shannon-based, Coast Guard Heli R115, were tasked this evening to a swimmer who got washed into a sea cave at Dunworley, West Cork.

Irish Coast Guard Units from Old Head/Seven Heads, along with the Shannon based Coast Guard Heli R115 were tasked this evening to a swimmer who got washed into a sea cave at Dunworley Co Cork. A very complex rescue was required to retrieve the swimmer to safety. #IrishCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/ygh4gaL6tO — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) February 25, 2021

This evenings sea cave incident in Dunworley was a very challenging rescue but our Old Head/Seven Head CG Team done an excellent job, well done to Irish Coast Guard team member and experienced diver Eammon Barry, who located the casualty in the cave and assisted in the rescue. pic.twitter.com/RTOCLxf6de — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) February 25, 2021

"Paramedics from the Coast Guard Shannon based Helicopter R115 landed nearby and were ready to provide medical assistance when the casualty was rescued from the cave. Courtmcsherry RNLI were also tasked to the incident to provide assistance."