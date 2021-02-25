Covid-19: 35 further deaths, 613 new cases

ANOTHER 35 deaths and 613 cases of Covid were confirmed this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

21 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 in January, one in November, and one further death is under investigation.

It brings the overall number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 4,271 with the total number of cases standing at 217,478.

Cork had 24 cases as of midnight on Wednesday, February 24, while the five-day moving average of new cases for Cork is 20.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork as of February 17 was 80.9. The number of new cases in Cork over the last 14 days is 439.

The age range was 53-102 years and the median age was 85. Of the cases notified today, 308 are men and 304 are women with 66% of those under the age of 45. The median age is 34 years old.

As of 8am, 591 people are being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There are 138 patients in ICU being treated for Covid-19, up one on yesterday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said good progress was being made and that many of the key indicators were continuing to fall.

He said they want to give people hope and certainty but they do not want to give people false hope.

He said this was what was enabling schools to reopen "in a cautious and phased basis".