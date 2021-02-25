Covid incidence rates in every Cork local electoral area lower than national figure

THE Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people remains lower in every Local Electoral Area (LEA) in Cork than the national figure, following new figures released from the Covid-19 data hub show.

The national figures for the incidence rate over the last 14 days until Monday, February 22 currently stands at 240.4. The previous national figure was 269.3.

All the local electoral areas in both city and county comfortably came in well under this national figure.

More positive news for Cork residents is the number of positive cases which have dropped significantly in every local electoral area with the exception of one local electoral area.

The only LEA in Cork that didn’t move down in regards to positive cases and the incidence rate was Cork City South Central which coincidentally recorded the same number in positive cases and the incidence rate as a fortnight previous.

Chair of NPHET's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said Ireland continues to make "really quite significant progress against all indications of disease".

Prof Nolan said, "even though that progress is slower than it has been, the progress is still there".

He said NPHET is "beginning to see strong early evidence of a protective impact of vaccination" in the cohorts that are in the course of being vaccinated at present.

Professor Philip Nolan said the seven-day moving average "is about half as was four weeks ago".

He said, "we're seeing continued improvement in all indicators." He also said incidence across age groups continues to decrease across, almost all age groups.

While progress has slowed, we are still making progress. Cases last week down 8% on the week before, under 700 in hospital this morning; importantly the number of symptomatic cases is falling, while we see more asymptomatic + contacts. It's really hard, but we have to keep going. pic.twitter.com/sgAKhruSma — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) February 23, 2021

The highest 14-day incidence rate recorded in Cork was in the Mallow LEA which had an incidence rate of 198.9. A total of 58 cases were reported there in the 14 day period.

The Bandon/Kinsale LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate during the same period at 158.3 and reported 59 cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA recorded the third-highest incidence rate at 111.2 which is the same as their previous 14-day tally. They reported 43 cases which is incidentally the same number as their previous figure.

Staying in the city, Cork City South East LEA recorded an incidence rate of 105.2 and 45 cases.

The Cork City North West LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 92.1 and 37 cases.

The Cork City North East LEA recorded an incidence rate of 80.6, and reported 34 cases from February 9 to February 22.

The Cork City South West LEA had the lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Cork with an incidence rate of 51 and 24 cases.

The Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 76.8 and 27 cases.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Cobh LEA was 102.6, with 35 cases recorded.

The incidence rate in the Midleton LEA, which also includes Youghal, was 52.8 with 24 cases.

The Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate during the same period at 88.2 and reported 22 cases.

The Fermoy LEA reported an incidence rate of 60.4 and 22 cases.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA recorded an incidence rate of 107 and 24 cases.

The latest 14-day Covid-19 incidence in the Skibbereen LEA was 66, with 20 cases recorded.

The Macroom LEA area had an incidence rate of 59.7 with 22 cases recorded.