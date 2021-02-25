Man who slapped girl and two women on the buttocks in Cork city is jailed 

A 53-year-old man who carried out three sexual assaults in Cork city centre was jailed for four months after failing to take the opportunity to address a serious underlying issue with alcohol.

The sexual offences consisted of slapping two women on the buttocks and doing likewise to a 14-year-old girl.

Paul Doyle had sentencing in his case adjourned a number of times for him to get into a residential treatment programme to address his drink problem but he failed to do so. He had been given until February 24 to get in-house treatment for his problems.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I was hoping he would take help. He has not taken the help. I have no option but to impose a prison sentence. I tried to deal with it another way but I cannot.”

The judge then imposed three concurrent four-month sentences on Paul Doyle for the sexual assaults.

Judge Kelleher previously told Doyle, “You need treatment. I cannot force you to get treatment.”

Doyle indicated on his second last appearance at Cork District Court, “I will do treatment.”

The judge made it clear for him: “Put yourself in treatment or you will put yourself in jail.”

Paul Doyle of 26 Willison Lawn, Boolypatrick, Blarney, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the three cases.

On Sunday December 16 2018 at a shop in Cork city Paul Doyle, 53, slapped a female shop assistant on the buttock area with his hand.

When arrested and questioned two months later he admitted touching the woman in the buttock area.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

On January 14 2019, a female shop assistant at a city store complained to Garda Kyra Collins that she was slapped twice on the buttocks in a manner which she considered sexual in nature by a man who then left the store.

Arising out of this incident he pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Finally, on April 18 2019, a 14-year-old girl complained that a man slapped her on the buttocks on the street and that the man was intoxicated at the time.

Doyle also pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault arising out of that.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 53-year-old man was back living with his elderly parents and was off alcohol for the past two months.

There was a victim impact report from the teenager and one from one of the shop assistants.

“He has read each. He would not have had a grasp in any meaningful sense of how his conduct could impact on people who are innocent and going about their business. He now has a grasp on how offensive his conduct is,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher noted from the teenaged victim’s statement that she had been affected by the assault and it had caused her to lose her confidence in public.