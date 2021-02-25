Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 14:48

Two fatalities reported following  Cork road crash

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash that occurred on the N20 earlier today.

TWO fatalities are reported to have occurred following a fatal road crash near Charleville earlier today.

RTÉ is reporting that two men have died in a road crash following an accident which is believed to have involved a motorbike and a car which occurred on the N20 just north of Charleville and very near to the Limerick border. The men are understood to be a motorcyclist and the driver of a car that were involved in a collision.

The crash happened just after 1pm today at Deerpark, about one kilometre north of Charleville.

The N20, the main Cork to Limerick road, has been closed at the scene to allow gardaí conduct a forensic road crash investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash and motorists who were in the area at the time to contact them.

