Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 14:52

Cork city centre bar 'The Roundy' up for sale 

The music and comedy venue is one of three city-centre properties under the hammer next month, Tara House at 3 Washington St West, and 117 St Patrick’s St also up for sale.

Roisin Burke

A staple of the Cork pub scene, The Roundy, is up for auction on March 19 with a guide price of €650,000.

The pub, which is 150 sqm, is located at the junction of St Patrick Street, Castle Street and the Coal Quay in close proximity to the Cornstore Restaurant, Bodega bar and The Rising Sons brewery bar.

Trading as The Roundy for the past 20 years, the annual rent is €67,600pa with the lease due to expire in May 2026. The lease allows for five-yearly rent reviews with the next rent review due in May 2021.

It is understood the current tenants will not be affected by the sale and due to Covid-19 the full rent amount is not being received.

The property is of traditional design incorporating bar and keg room on the ground floor with function room, restrooms and bottle stores on the first floor.

The online auction is being held by Behan Irwin and Gosling in conjunction with BidX.

