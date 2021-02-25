Community service for man involved in drunken disturbance in Cork suburb

The graveyard in Mahon was the scene for a drunken disturbance in the early hours and now one of the culprits has been ordered to do 150 hours of community service.

Garda Nigel Desmond said that at 2.20 am on January 6 2020 gardaí received a call about a group of men causing annoyance at Ballinure Avenue in Mahon, Cork.

Jason Quilligan, 25, with an address at Eagle Valley, Sarsfield Road, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger arising out of his part in the incident.

Garda Desmond said at Cork District Court that Quilligan was highly abusive and threatening towards gardaí.

“He was slurring his words and foaming at the mouth and his eyes were glazed. I arrested him and cautioned him and he made no reply to the charges.

“I placed him in handcuffs due to his violent and aggressive nature,” Garda Desmond said.

Quilligan had similar convictions in the past including one for engaging in threatening behaviour, one for a violent disorder and five for being drunk and a danger.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said a relative of the defendant had died two days earlier. The defendant and others were drinking at or near the graveyard and the guards were called following some complaint of a disturbance.

Mr Collins-Daly said of Quilligan, “He was highly intoxicated. His judgement was poor, to say the least. And he reacted badly to the guards, shouting and roaring.

“All I can say is that in more recent times he has not come to garda attention at all.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €250 fine on the drunkenness charge and said the accused could do 150 hours of community service instead of serving two months in jail for the threatening behaviour.