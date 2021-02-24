Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 20:28

Carrigrohane Road to remain closed as Cork City Council give update on flooding

Carrigrohane Road to remain closed as Cork City Council give update on flooding

The Carrigrohane Road west of Cork city will remain closed following a review from Cork City Council’s flood assessment team.

The Carrigrohane Road west of Cork city will remain closed following a review from Cork City Council’s flood assessment team.

The road will remain closed until further notice with an update to follow from the council tomorrow morning at 9.30am.

In its most recent update on its website, the council said that it is expected that flooding to the west of the city including the Cloghroe Road, Lee Road, Inniscarra Road and the Carrigrohane Road could continue with some roads to remain closed into tomorrow.

Flood levels continue to be monitored by Cork City Council.

The council again urged cyclists, walkers and motorists not to enter flooded areas and to take all necessary precautions when out and about to protect your safety.

Read More

Spectacular drone footage shows flooding from Fermoy's Blackwater River

More in this section

Spectacular drone footage shows flooding from Fermoy's Blackwater River Spectacular drone footage shows flooding from Fermoy's Blackwater River
No further Covid cases recorded at Cork meat plant No further Covid cases recorded at Cork meat plant
Law and justice concept Case of written child pornography ‘unique’, Cork court hears
56 deaths and 574 new cases of Covid recorded

56 deaths and 574 new cases of Covid recorded

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY