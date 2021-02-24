Carrigrohane Road to remain closed as Cork City Council give update on flooding

The Carrigrohane Road west of Cork city will remain closed following a review from Cork City Council’s flood assessment team.

The road will remain closed until further notice with an update to follow from the council tomorrow morning at 9.30am.

⚠️Update⚠️



Following a review from our flood assessment team, the #Carrigrohane (straight) Road will remain closed until further notice - updates to follow at 09.30 tomorrow #TakeCare



ℹ For latest info: https://t.co/UMhDr5wfRR#CorkFloods pic.twitter.com/kQ2MFZBptq — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 24, 2021

In its most recent update on its website, the council said that it is expected that flooding to the west of the city including the Cloghroe Road, Lee Road, Inniscarra Road and the Carrigrohane Road could continue with some roads to remain closed into tomorrow.

Flood levels continue to be monitored by Cork City Council.

The council again urged cyclists, walkers and motorists not to enter flooded areas and to take all necessary precautions when out and about to protect your safety.