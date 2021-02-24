Knife chase man told to stay out of Clonakilty

“STAY out of Clonakilty” - that was the order a sentencing judge made in the case against a young man who chased a Polish man around another part of West Cork with a knife.

Mark Foley was released from jail by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mark Foley who is from Clonakilty, County Cork, and recently living at Old Barrack Road, Bantry, County Cork, had sentencing in his case put back until April 14.

Judge Ó Donnabháin had remanded the young man in custody for over a week as he was concerned that he would return to live in West Cork. The judge has been told that Foley is now welcome to stay at his mother’s house on Model Farm Road in Cork city until the case comes up for sentencing.

The judge said, “I will release him on bail on condition he resides with his mother and engages in counselling before the end of the week. He is to stay out of Clonakilty.” Foley told the judge he was keen to undertake an anger management programme. Judge Ó Donnabháin said the defendant had a number of issues to address.

“Originally he was under the influence when he was talking to her (probation officer),” the judge said.

Defence barrister, Ben Shorten, accepted the probation report was a curate’s egg but the young man was prepared to engage in counselling.

The background to the case was a Polish man was watching a film at a friend’s house in Dunmanway when he was chased by Foley who was carrying a knife who swiped it near the victim’s throat narrowly missing it a number of times.

29-year-old Foley pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident at Cork Circuit Criminal Court including a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, on November 3 2018 and a simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak. Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Garda Kevin Kennedy testified the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film. Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names. Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a ten-inch knife.

Mr Shorten BL said the young man came from a troubled background and had addiction issues going back to when he was 13.