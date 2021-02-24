56 deaths and 574 new cases of Covid recorded

A further 56 deaths related to Covid-19 and 574 new cases of the virus have been recorded in Ireland.

Of those who passed away, 31 passed away in February, 13 passed away in January, and three passed away in December or earlier, while a further nine deaths are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16 to 97 years.

There have now been a total of 4,237 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the additional 574 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 21 were in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate in Cork up to February 23 was 83.6 and the total number of cases recorded over the same 14-day period was 454.

There are now a total of 216,870 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified 285 are men and 287 are women. 67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 652 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 137 are in ICU with an additional 35 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 21, 353,971 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 222,073 people in receipt of their first dose and 131,898 in receipt of their second dose.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks.

“A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread,” he said.