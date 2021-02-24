No further Covid cases recorded at Cork meat plant

THE ABP meat plant in Bandon has had no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past week.

A statement from the company issued to The Echo said: "There are no further cases recorded. The plant is operating as normal."

On January 25, the company confirmed that 66 staff had tested positive for the virus.

Two weeks ago, the company confirmed to The Echo that a further two cases of the virus had been notified after screening, with a further three notified the following week.

There are approximately 300 staff employed at the plant in Kilbrogan.

The company said previously that since the advent of Covid-19, ABP introduced a range of industry-leading protection measures as part of a company-wide initiative.

A company statement said: “These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites.”