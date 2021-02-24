Cork theatre reaches fundraising target to stay afloat

A landmark theatre in Cork city has reached its fundraising target to better secure the future of the theatre.

Back in November, Cork Arts Theatre, fondly known as the 'CAT Club', launched a GoFundMe campaign in a bid to avoid closing permanently.

"We are about a half a year away from having to close Cork Arts Theatre doors for good and that is not okay," the theatre stated.

The fundraising campaign garnered much support and has reached its target of €20,000.

Commenting just ahead of reaching the €20,000 mark, Cork Arts Theatre thanked the public for their support.

"The Cork Public and Arts community have been fantastic and generous.

"We looked for €20,000 - this, we believe, will keep us going."

Cork Arts Theatre on Carroll's Quay was established in 1976 as a club "by and for the arts community in Cork".

Since then it has pioneered many initiatives, including outreach programmes, writer's awards, school awards and community drama festivals.

The theatre does not receive any ongoing funding.

"The theatre does not get ongoing funding and is dependent on rental income, with that said we are the most affordable in the city.

"Like all arts organisations Covid has hit us very hard but unlike most venues [we] get no ongoing funding from the Arts Council," the theatre stated on its GoFundMe page.