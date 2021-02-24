Cork writer to discuss latest novel on West Cork Literary Festival webinar

Cork writer, Billy O’Callaghan will be celebrating his new novel, Life Sentences with an online webinar this evening as part of the West Cork Literary Festival.

Billy O’Callaghan is the author of the critically acclaimed novel My Coney Island Baby, which has been translated into eight languages.

His latest novel is an immersive story of and Irish family set in Douglas Village, where Mr O’Callaghan’s family lived for generations.

Life Sentences is partly based on the stories the writer was told by his family and is with imbued truth and lived experience.

The novel follows 16-year-old Nancy who leaves her small island for the mainland as the only member of her family to survive the Irish Famine.

Nancy finds work in a house on the edge of Cork City and a love affair which sparks a devastating chain of events that continue to unfold over three generations.

The novel follows the devastating chain of events spanning more than a century.

John Banville described Billy O’Callaghan as “one of our finest writers.”

“This is his best work yet,” he said.

The event will take place via Zoom at 7 pm this evening.

Tickets can be purchased here.