Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 08:31

Council to buy marquee for use by communities

Council to buy marquee for use by communities

County Hall said it was in the process of purchasing a marquee and associated equipment in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath suggesting the council acquire one for county communities to use.

Roisin Burke

A marquee tent is being purchased by Cork County Council for use by communities in towns and villages across the county.

County Hall said it was in the process of purchasing a marquee and associated equipment in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath suggesting the council acquire one for county communities to use.

Mr McGrath said the local authority must look at how it can better work with communities in terms of providing this flexible infrastructure.

“I think we will be using the outdoors to a far greater extent as a society and as a community,” said Mr McGrath. “It [marquee] is something that will be used widely by communities, community parks, local GAA pitches, etc.

“In the country we live in, we have to make contingencies for the weather; a large marquee provides a whole range of possibilities whether it is a festival, music, or art event, and so on.”

Mr McGrath suggested the council look at purchasing two marquees and his colleague Frank O’Flynn wondered if there should be a marquee bought for each municipal district.

“I think it is a wonderful idea. I’m looking at carnivals and festivals, they are hard-pressed at the moment, they are finding it tough.”

The motion was unanimously supported.

It was suggested that the Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021 also be looked at for the purchase of an additional marquee.

Chief executive Tim Lucey said the council has been in communication with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media about the scheme and that an application for up to €250,000 for a single project can be made under the scheme.

Mr Lucey said the council had written at an executive level regarding the one project per fund rule but had not received a positive response. The council agreed to write as a collective to the department seeking flexibility as the largest county in the country.

Read More

Reid: Response to pandemic has helped public confidence in health service

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background British citizen who fled UK open prison jailed for drug dealing in Cork
Carrigrohane Road closes due to flooding as council crews remain on standby in Fermoy and Mallow  Carrigrohane Road closes due to flooding as council crews remain on standby in Fermoy and Mallow 
'We will get through this': Taoiseach confirms Ireland to remain at Level 5 until April when easing of some restrictions will be considered 'We will get through this': Taoiseach confirms Ireland to remain at Level 5 until April when easing of some restrictions will be considered
cork county council
Cork councillors voice concerns about county wind turbine project

Cork councillors voice concerns about county wind turbine project

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY