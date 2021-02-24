Council to buy marquee for use by communities

A marquee tent is being purchased by Cork County Council for use by communities in towns and villages across the county.

County Hall said it was in the process of purchasing a marquee and associated equipment in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath suggesting the council acquire one for county communities to use.

Mr McGrath said the local authority must look at how it can better work with communities in terms of providing this flexible infrastructure.

“I think we will be using the outdoors to a far greater extent as a society and as a community,” said Mr McGrath. “It [marquee] is something that will be used widely by communities, community parks, local GAA pitches, etc.

“In the country we live in, we have to make contingencies for the weather; a large marquee provides a whole range of possibilities whether it is a festival, music, or art event, and so on.”

Mr McGrath suggested the council look at purchasing two marquees and his colleague Frank O’Flynn wondered if there should be a marquee bought for each municipal district.

“I think it is a wonderful idea. I’m looking at carnivals and festivals, they are hard-pressed at the moment, they are finding it tough.”

The motion was unanimously supported.

It was suggested that the Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021 also be looked at for the purchase of an additional marquee.

Chief executive Tim Lucey said the council has been in communication with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media about the scheme and that an application for up to €250,000 for a single project can be made under the scheme.

Mr Lucey said the council had written at an executive level regarding the one project per fund rule but had not received a positive response. The council agreed to write as a collective to the department seeking flexibility as the largest county in the country.